TMX Group (TSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

