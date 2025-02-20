Tomas Navratil Sells 3,416 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glaukos Price Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.04. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Glaukos by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $84,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,609,000 after buying an additional 207,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.