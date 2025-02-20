Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 515 shares.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Trakm8 (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trakm8 had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trakm8 Holdings PLC will post 4.2424242 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

