Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

