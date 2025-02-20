Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.18 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.