Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,858 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,295.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,252.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,199.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

