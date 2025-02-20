Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.26. Tuya shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5,068,626 shares changing hands.

Tuya Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Get Tuya alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tuya by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tuya by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.