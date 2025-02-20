Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $11,694,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 236.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

UL stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

