Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 9828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $743.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Universal Logistics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Universal Logistics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

