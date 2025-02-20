VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 581,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

