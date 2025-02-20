Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,656,000 after acquiring an additional 154,448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

