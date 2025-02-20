Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,816,000 after buying an additional 659,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

