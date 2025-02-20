Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

