Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 343.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

SNA stock opened at $341.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.52 and its 200 day moving average is $322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

