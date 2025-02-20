Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 683.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 69.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,180 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,311. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.