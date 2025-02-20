Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 712 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $17,625,128. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

