Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SEA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

SEA Stock Down 1.8 %

SE stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.85 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.