Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $31.66. Vital Energy shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 531,377 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

