VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $15.06. VNET Group shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 10,466,686 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Barclays PLC grew its position in VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

