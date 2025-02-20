Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $9.76.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
