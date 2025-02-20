Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

