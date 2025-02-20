Wealth Alliance Sells 268 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 258,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $510.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

