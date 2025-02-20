WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IWM stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
