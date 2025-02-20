WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

IGM opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

