WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 177,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

