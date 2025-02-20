WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 397,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,075,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 408,896 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

