WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
