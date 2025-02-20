Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of CarMax FY2025 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

CarMax stock opened at $87.43 on Thursday. CarMax has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

