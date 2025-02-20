What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Fluor Q1 Earnings?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NYSE:FLR opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Fluor has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion.

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

