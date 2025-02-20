Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$13.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.19. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$11.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

