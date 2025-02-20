Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.35), with a volume of 594824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.32).

Wilmington Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.47. The company has a market capitalization of £308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.