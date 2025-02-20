Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
V stock opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.05. The company has a market capitalization of $659.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
