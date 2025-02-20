Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 66.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

