YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2221 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SDTY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 52,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,190. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.29.
