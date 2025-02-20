Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

NYSE BRO opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

