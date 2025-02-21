10,768 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

