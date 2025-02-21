148,328 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

South Bow Trading Up 3.4 %

SOBO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09. South Bow Co. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

