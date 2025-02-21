3,500 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $26,665,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,232,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.39.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,441,474.60. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 26,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $8,211,622.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,894.38. The trade was a 71.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

