970 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $606.57 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.41 and its 200 day moving average is $523.46. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

