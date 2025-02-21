Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

