Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

