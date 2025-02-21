Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
