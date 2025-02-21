Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $55.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock worth $2,098,866 over the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

