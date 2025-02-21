Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 225,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 80.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 26.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

