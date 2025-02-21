Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

