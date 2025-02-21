Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Amplitude to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,847.42. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amplitude by 418.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 38.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

