Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMPL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amplitude by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

