Analysts Offer Predictions for Extendicare FY2024 Earnings

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.59. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.71.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

