Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $308.05

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,000. This trade represents a 21.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

ROK opened at $302.89 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.66. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

