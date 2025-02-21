Analyzing Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) & Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Brandt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 2 4 2 0 2.00 Brandt 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus price target of $206.86, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Brandt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandt is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 18.64% 22.02% 10.73% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Brandt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $4.09 billion 5.34 $764.90 million $7.22 28.93 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Brandt on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index. Cboe’s trading venues include the largest options exchange in the United States and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. CBOE reports the results of its operations in 5 business segments: Options, Futures, U.S. Equities, European Equities, and Global FX.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

