Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.21.
Several research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON stock opened at $393.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.65.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
